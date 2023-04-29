DeSantis Disappoints British Business Leaders Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Bid

Read it at Politico
“Horrendous,” “low-wattage,” and “bored,” are just a few of the ways British business leaders described Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when he stopped by a high-profile London event this week. One leader told Politico “nobody in the room was left thinking, ‘this man’s going places,’’ while another said the governor “stared at his feet” throughout the meeting. DeSantis attended the event as part of a four-country tour advertised as a way to build Florida’s economic relationships—however, many in the political sphere are calling it a precursor to his expected 2024 presidential bid, making his poor impression that much more notable.