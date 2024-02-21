DeSantis Dishes on Why He Doesn’t Want to Be Trump’s Vice President
THANKS, BUT NO THANKS
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have politely turned down the possibility of being Donald Trump’s running mate, dishing in audio obtained by the New York Post that he’s focussing on other ventures, including another run at the White House in 2028. Also in that audio, which was part of a “thank you” message DeSantis made to Republican delegates he recruited, the governor went in depth about who he believes would be a great running mate and vice president, saying Trump should shy away from identity politics. “I think you should just focus on who you think the best person for the job would be,” DeSantis reportedly said. The audio comes just a day after Trump confirmed that DeSantis, who he relentlessly made fun of for months as he was still vying for the GOP nomination, was on his “short list” of potential VP candidates. Others on the list include Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.