DeSantis-Appointed Board Strikes Back at Disney With New Lawsuit
BACK AND FORTH
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ feud with Disney got a new wrinkle Monday morning, with a board of his allies unanimously voting to launch a lawsuit against the company. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District—a group made up of DeSantis appointees—are authorizing legal action in response to Disney suing the Florida governor last Wednesday over retaliation for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “We will seek justice in our own backyard,” said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. DeSantis’songoing clash with the largest entertainment company in the world has earned him criticism from his own party as he prepares to launch his presidential bid. “It’s not the role of government to punish a business when you disagree with what they’re saying or a position that they take,” said Asa Hutchinson, the Republican former governor of Arkansas, on Sunday. “If that was the view of a Republican, then we’re going to be in all kinds of trouble in our businesses in blue states if they start punishing businesses for taking a more conservative speech or position.”