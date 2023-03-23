DeSantis Doesn’t ‘Remember’ Eating Pudding With Three Fingers
PUDDING BRAINS
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn’t recall eating pudding with three fingers on a 2019 private plane flight. The incident, part of a longer feature story by The Daily Beast on DeSantis at times struggling to read the room, earned a non-denial denial from the governor in a new interview. “I don’t remember ever doing that,” DeSantis told Piers Morgan for an upcoming Fox Nation segment. “Maybe when I was a kid, but it’s interesting there’s a lot of people who when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition like, ‘You’re a crook, you did this, you did that,’” he continued. “For me, they’re talking about pudding, and I’m like, ‘Is that really the best you’ve got? OK, bring it on!’” (The Daily Beast previously reported that his administration has steered millions of dollars in state funds to his old law firm.) But those that spoke to The Daily Beast for the feature story noted that DeSantis didn’t flat-out deny the episode. “It’s quite interesting that the governor didn’t flat out deny eating pudding with three fingers,” a former staffer told The Daily Beast on Thursday.