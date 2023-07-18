DeSantis: Trump ‘Didn’t Do Anything’ to Stop Jan. 6
TAKING A STAND
Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that Donald Trump should have “come out more forcefully” against the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol. “I think it was shown that he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on,” the Florida governor said at a press conference in South Carolina. “He should have come out more forcefully.” DeSantis’ comments came just after Trump announced the “HORRIFYING NEWS” that he’d received a letter saying he’s the target of a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 riots. But as critical as DeSantis was of his top Republican rival, he wasn’t ready to say that Capitol riot-related criminal charges against Trump would justified. “To try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely,” he said, bashing the “weaponization” and “politicization” of the FBI and DOJ.