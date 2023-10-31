Ron DeSantis Ducks Chance to Dispel Rumors About His Special Boots
‘HAVEN’T SEEN THAT’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted Monday that his trademark cowboy boots don’t secretly have lifts inside them to make him appear taller—but refused to prove it. During an appearance on conservative Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, DeSantis was shown a viral clip of his recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher that caused social media users to speculate about his footwear harboring hidden features. “I haven’t seen that,” DeSantis said, grimacing. “What they’re trying to see with this is that, in your boots, you have heels,” Bet-David explained. “No, no, no,” DeSantis replied. “Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots.” After the governor insisted that he is 5-foot-11, Bet-David presented him with a pair of Ferragamo shoes—apparently to prove it—but DeSantis declined. “I don’t accept gifts,” the governor said. “I can’t accept it.”