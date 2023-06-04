Ron DeSantis Finally Asked to Define ‘Woke’ at Iowa Campaign Stop
WAR ON WOKE
Days after Donald Trump said that he doesn’t like the word “woke” because “half the people can’t define it,” self-described anti-“woke” warrior Ron DeSantis was finally asked to define what it meant. “[Trump] said he doesn’t like to use the word ‘woke’ because people don’t know what it means,” NBC reporter Dasha Burns said to DeSantis during his Iowa campaign event on Saturday. “That’s obviously a big part of your messaging. What do you say to that?” In response, DeSantis insisted: “We know what woke is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism.” Fighting “woke” has been the cornerstone of DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign thus far—his answer Saturday struck the same chord. “It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth. And as that has infected institutions, and it has corrupted institutions.”