DeSantis Fires Aide Who Secretly Made Video With Nazi Symbol: Report
OUT OF WORKKK
Among the staffers recently culled from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is a 25-year-old communications aide who secretly made a pro-DeSantis video with Nazi imagery in it, Axios reported Tuesday evening. A campaign official confirmed to the outlet that the aide, Nate Hochman, was “no longer with the campaign.” The 25-year-old then reportedly created the video then shared it through @desantiscams, an anonymous pro-DeSantis Twitter account with fewer than 800 followers. He then retweeted the video from his own personal account over the weekend, before deleting the post. It was far from Hochman’s first interaction with @desantiscams; he has retweeted posts from the account at least six times prior to the Nazi video. Hochman did not respond to requests for comment from either Semafor or Axios.