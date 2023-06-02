DeSantis Gets Judge to Remove Himself From Disney Case

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
A federal judge who ruled against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a case last year is removing himself from overseeing a new dispute with Disney. The move means that U.S. District Judge Allen Winson, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, will be assigned to the power struggle between the Republican presidential candidate and the Magic Kingdom. The original judge said he was not biased against DeSantis but decided to recuse himself because a relative owns Disney stock.