Ron DeSantis Gets Sassy, Snaps at Reporter in New Hampshire
‘ARE YOU BLIND?’
Ron DeSantis was campaigning at an event in New Hampshire Thursday when he gave an Associated Press reporter some attitude. “Governor, how come you’re not taking questions from voters?” reporter Steve Peoples asked. DeSantis venomously shot back: “People are coming up to me, talking to me. What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind?” An NBC News reporter who tweeted a video of the interaction reported that DeSantis had declined to take questions from the audience at the event, however the clip showed him mingling with voters afterwards. He was also seen chatting with voters in Iowa on Wednesday, telling one that he’s going to embrace ballot harvesting. DeSantis’ camp was quick to try to spin Thursday’s sassy display as a positive, though. The Never Back Down PAC, formed to support DeSantis’ presidential candidacy, shared a video of the incident on Twitter, writing that “@RonDeSantis SHUTS DOWN fake news reporter.”