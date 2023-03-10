CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis Has Privately Hinted at Plans for 2024 White House Run: Report
Ron DeSantis has privately indicated that he is indeed planning to run for president, according to a report. The Florida governor—long seen as a major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination—has spoken of his presidential plans behind closed doors in a way that suggests he’s no longer unsure about entering the race, according to sources cited by The Washington Post. A super PAC named Never Back Down was also launched Thursday by former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli that is urging DeSantis to enter the race. Three unnamed people familiar with DeSantis’ planning told the Post that the organization is likely to serve as an outside spending vehicle for his campaign.