Protesters Storm Stage During Ron DeSantis Speech to New Hampshire GOP

Read it at WFLA
Protesters chanting “Jews against DeSantis” interrupted the Florida governor’s speech at a New Hampshire GOP fundraising dinner Friday evening. The protesters—holding a sign that read “Ron DeSantis: Loves Israel, Hates Jews”—made it on stage and up to DeSantis’ podium before being taken away by security. “You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech,” DeSantis said before continuing with his talk. The organization IfNotNow said the two protesters were members: “We’re making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger,” the organization wrote on Twitter.