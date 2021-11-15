Ron DeSantis Is on Team COVID, and Damn Whatever Happens to Florida

Politicians are often derided as opportunists; but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently took things to a new level—by killing his supporters for political gain.

In July, a virologist on the faculty of Florida Medical College warned that the highly transmissible Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus was about to cause a massive new wave of illness and death within the state’s still large unvaccinated population. “If you have a functioning set of lungs and no immunity, this virus will find you,” he said.

DeSantis seemed to face a stark decision: Whether to implement the public health measures necessary to mitigate the impact of the new variant, or to stand by and allow many to suffer unnecessary illness and death.