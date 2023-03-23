Ron DeSantis Makes U-Turn on Ukraine After Bipartisan Pushback
‘MISCHARACTERIZED’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a U-turn in his stance on Ukraine this week, telling Piers Morgan that he believes Putin is “a war criminal” who needs to be held “accountable” for invading the eastern European country. He even went so far as to call Russia “basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons.” Just days prior, he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the conflict amounted to a “territorial dispute” and that America had no business intervening any further. He faced stark pushback from both sides of the aisle for the comments last week—and almost immediately walked back his position during his interview with Morgan by saying the statements were “mischaracterized”—and that Russia was “wrong” to both invade Ukraine last year and annex Crimea in 2014. DeSantis did, however, reiterate his calls to both cut off funding for the war effort and never to send U.S. troops into the country.