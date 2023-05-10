Ron DeSantis’ Florida College Takeover Takes Another Right-Wing Twist
CONTROVERSIAL
In further signs of drastic, hard-right changes to the once-liberal New College of Florida, the former coronavirus adviser to former president Donald Trump has been announced as a commencement speaker at the college next week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis effectively seized control of the college on Jan. 6, when he appointed six new members to its board of trustees who subsequently fired the president and appointed interim president, Richard Corcoran. It has been supported by DeSantis and Florida GOP lawmakers ever since. Dr. Scott Atlas will address graduates on May 19 at the Sarasota campus, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed, describing Dr. Atlas as a “controversial radiologist.” His tenure as coronavirus adviser was marked with controversy, attacking science-based public health measures and clashing with members of the coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Corcoran described Dr. Atlas’ “perspective and resume” as “impressive” and described him as “a champion and fighter for free speech and a renowned national leader,” as he announced the college’s latest move. “We are happy to welcome him here at New College, where we place a high value on personal freedom and individual autonomy, as Dr. Atlas does.”