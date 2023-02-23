Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Throws Hissy Fit at NBC, MSNBC
WAH
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office has announced it would be boycotting both NBC News and MSNBC after pushing back on a report by the network’s Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell. “This will be the standard response from our office until @mitchellreports apologizes and your track record improves,” DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted Wednesday, urging others to pass his message along. DeSantis has never been a regular on the NBC circuit. His latest boycott came after an interview Mitchell did with VP Kamala Harris last week. When asking about DeSantis' controversial dismissal of an AP African-American history course, Mitchell asked: “What does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?” The question sparked initial outrage by Griffin, describing it as “shameful” and suggesting those at NBC and its affiliates are “not accidentally terrible at their jobs – they're maliciously intent on deceiving people.” Mitchell did issue a clarification to her “imprecise” question on the air—but that wasn’t enough for Griffin, who announced the boycott Wednesday and claimed DeSantis won't appear until Mitchell corrects the “blatant lie.”