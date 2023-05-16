DeSantis Orders FL Agents, National Guard to Texas Border
NOT AGAIN!
Over a thousand Florida law enforcement agents and National Guard members will be headed to the Texas-Mexico border, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday, an apparent response to the expiration of Title 42’s COVID-era migrant restrictions. A fleet of five fixed-wing aircrafts, 17 unmanned drones, and 10 watercraft will form part of the resources and personnel that will remain stationed at the border for at least 30 days. Agencies in Florida and Texas have been in touch for over a week, DeSantis’ communications director told NBC News. “While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement. Soon after DeSantis’ announcement, Lone Star State Gov. Greg Abbott called upon the nation’s 50 governors to “band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis.” He thanked Florida, and Idaho, for their help in securing the southern border. In June 2021, DeSantis also ordered authorities to the border, but it was 10 times fewer than his recent call at just over 100 officers.