DeSantis Orders State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Nears
HURRICANE WARNING
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthened over the Caribbean and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds next week. DeSantis issued the order Friday for 24 counties and told residents to make preparations early. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist with National Hurricane Center in Miami, told the AP it was unclear where Ian would hit hardest. “Too soon to say if it’s going to be a southeast Florida problem or a central Florida problem or just the entire state,” he said. “So at this point really the right message for those living in Florida is that you have to watch forecasts and get ready and prepare yourself for potential impact from this tropical system.”