DeSantis Trying to Stop Florida Allies Endorsing Trump: Report

Ron DeSantis is having his aides start making phone calls to home-state Republican lawmakers begging for them to not endorse the 2024 bid of his de facto opponent, former President Donald Trump, according to NBC News, citing sources in several congressional offices. The desperate move to shore up support even before he has announced an official campaign for the White House comes just after a key ally and up-and-coming GOP star, Rep. Byron Donalds, announced his endorsement for the recently indicted Trump. At least six Florida Congresspeople have been targeted in the recent blitz, NBC reports: Reps. Greg Steube, Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack, Vern Buchanan, Laurel Lee and Mario Diaz-Balart.