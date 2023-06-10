CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
DeSantis Claims Trump Is a Victim of Double Standards
BUT HILLARY!
As his leading opponent for the Republican nomination was indicted on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fell back on familiar messaging: promising to gouge the deep state, and referencing the Hillary Clinton email scandal. “Is there a different standard for a Democrat Secretary of State vs. a former Republican President?” DeSantis said to a crowd in North Carolina. “I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let’s enforce it on everybody.” DeSantis also decried the “weaponization” of the FBI and the Department of Justice, and promised to gut federal agencies if he gets elected. “With me, you know you’ll have a new FBI director on day one. You know we’ll clean out all these agencies on day one.”