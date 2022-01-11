DeSantis Pushes Bill That Would Let Parents Sue Over Critical Race Theory
SO MUCH FOR LESS REGULATION
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the state’s legislative session on Tuesday by pushing a bill that would allow parents to sue schools that teach critical race theory. “We reject the notion that parents shouldn’t have a say in what their kids learn in school,” DeSantis said during his State of the State address Tuesday. “We should provide parents with recourse so that state standards are enforced, such as Florida’s prohibition on infusing subjects with critical race theory in our classrooms.” The state’s education department has already barred public schools from teaching the contested curriculum. Despite months of DeSantis and other conservatives railing against the proposed instruction, none have provided any examples of Florida schools offering the lessons. Still, DeSantis continued to double down, speaking to a woman who works with the conservative group Moms for Liberty. “These moms are standing up for a principle that is the policy of the state of Florida: Our tax dollars should not be used to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” he said.