DeSantis Reportedly Backs Away From Fighting Trump for 2024 Nomination
‘THEY HATE EACH OTHER’
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to win the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8, he’s increasingly likely to sit out the 2024 presidential election, according to sources cited by Vanity Fair. Speculation that DeSantis would run for president has been swirling for months, helped by the fact he’s sitting on more than $180 million in campaign funding. But the prospect of a showdown against Donald Trump is apparently too much, according to four anonymous Republicans figures who told Vanity Fair that DeSantis is “reconsidering” his bid and telling donors he isn’t going to fight Trump for the nomination. “He’s led them to believe he will not run if Trump does,” one of the anonymous sources said. Another source said DeSantis can instead “walk into the presidency in 2028 without pissing off Trump or Florida.” A former adviser for Trump said the two “hate each other.”