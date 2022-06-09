DeSantis Rips ‘Smear Piece’ About Press Secretary’s Foreign Agent Work
LOYAL BOSS
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped in to defend his press secretary’s honor Wednesday, blasting as a “smear piece” a Washington Post article detailing how Christina Push “belatedly” registered as a foreign agent this week. The Post detailed Pushaw’s past work for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, whom she worked for between 2018 and 2020, and quoted her attorney saying the Department of Justice informed the press secretary she must register as a foreign agent. DeSantis, however, was having none of the story and claimed that the Post only “attacked” Pushaw because she frequently calls the paper out on what she sees as its false reporting. “I would be much more concerned with my press secretary if The Washington Post was writing puff pieces about her,” he said.