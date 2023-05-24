DeSantis Runs to Tuckerless Fox News for First Post-Announcement TV Hit
CRAZY LIKE A FOX
After officially announcing his 2024 presidential run during a Twitter Spaces sitdown with “Chief Twit” Elon Musk on Wednesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will grant his first TV interview to Fox News. The interview, however, will likely give ammo to MAGA loyalists as the governor’s appearance will be during the hour previously hosted by Tucker Carlson, who was shockingly fired by Fox last month. Instead of Carlson at 8 p.m., DeSantis will speak with former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who’s been guest-hosting in Carlson’s old time slot this week. Fox News has recently seen its ratings plunge, especially in primetime, as furious MAGA viewers have fled in droves since Carlson’s ouster. The ex-Fox star has coordinated a rogues gallery of right-wing celebrities to attack the network, calling for a boycott of Fox, in an effort to free him from his contract. Additionally, Trump—who has ramped up his attacks against DeSantis ahead of his rival’s announcement—has recently urged Fox News viewers to flip the channel to far-right alternative Newsmax, which has seen its viewership surge following Carlson’s exit. Meanwhile, amid the plummeting ratings, Fox News is currently weighing a major primetime lineup shuffle.