Florida Will Investigate Suspected Trump Assassination, DeSantis Says
‘PEOPLE DESERVE THE TRUTH’
Florida is launching a state-level criminal investigation into the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday. The suspected would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, “is believed to have committed state law violations,” DeSantis told reporters. Routh was charged yesterday with two gun-related counts that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years, but he has so far dodged charges related to the alleged assassination attempt itself. Authorities have said that Routh did not fire his weapon and never had Trump within his sights before he was noticed by a Secret Service agent, pursued and arrested in a neighboring county. In a post on X Sunday, DeSantis expressed his commitment to uncovering the facts around the incident. “The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee,” he wrote.