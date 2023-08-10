Ron DeSantis Says He Would Drone Strike Mexico to Fight Cartels

Read it at NBC News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he would be open to dropping bombs on U.S. ally Mexico in an apparent bid to fight the country’s pervasive drug cartels. He made the comments at a campaign event in Iowa, telling a voter who asked if he would authorize drone strikes in Mexico: “We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people.” DeSantis later doubled down in a statement to NBC News, saying, “I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country.”