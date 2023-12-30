CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis Commits to Pardoning Trump as President
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said if he became president he would pardon Donald Trump should the former president be convicted on any of the dozens of charges he faces, NBC News reported. “I think we got to move on as a country and, you know, like Ford did to Nixon, because the divisions are just not in the country’s interest,” DeSantis said. Earlier this year, DeSantis voiced an openness to such a pardon but his comments on Tuesday marked the first time he committed to rescuing Trump from the charges he faces. The extent to which a DeSantis presidency could come to Trump’s aid has limits; if convicted in Georgia where he faces racketeering charges Trump would need to appeal to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles panel.