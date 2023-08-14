DeSantis Says He’s ‘Moved On’ From Feud With Disney
UNCLE!
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two years into an all-out political war against his state’s largest employer, The Walt Disney Company, said Monday that he’s “basically moved on” from the testy feud and asked Disney CEO Bob Iger to drop a federal political retaliation lawsuit filed earlier this year. In an interview with CNBC, the governor claimed Monday that he doesn’t want Disney to drop its lawsuit because he’s worried about losing. “They’re suing the state of Florida,” he said. “They’re going to lose that lawsuit.” The ask from DeSantis comes as the presidential hopeful has faltered on the campaign trail—bleeding campaign staff as his event crowds seemingly grow smaller by the day. Despite insinuating he’s done dissing Disney, DeSantis said he doesn’t plan on reversing any of the restrictions he and Florida legislatures put on its special district earlier this year.