DeSantis Says Wife Would Be on Magazine Covers ‘if She Were a Democrat’
Ron DeSantis just had a tumultuous launch of his presidential campaign, to say the least. But the Florida governor appears more concerned with the fact that the liberal elites are trying to keep his wife, Casey, off magazine covers. “If she were a Democrat, she’d be on every fashion magazine,” DeSantis said on The Mark Levin Show on Wednesday. “But because we’re conservative, we know that that’s not what happens. In reality, it will be the opposite, where they try to really attack.” Reports have noted Casey DeSantis’ outsize influence on her husband and the duo’s mistrust of outside strategy. A former DeSantis administration staffer told Politico that “she’s more paranoid than he is.”