    Ron DeSantis Scolds Donald Trump for Attacks Ahead of Potential 2024 Run

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks as he celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida.

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has had quite enough of ex-President Donald Trump’s panicked smear attacks against him that came before the GOP Florida Governor even dared to announce a potential 2024 presidential bid. Asked about the former president during a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis said he spends time “delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” adding “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” Trump has hiked up his attacks against DeSantis, calling him a “RINO GLOBALIST,” reusing the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and hinting that DeSantis is guilty of sexual grooming in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday.

