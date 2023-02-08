CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ron DeSantis Scolds Donald Trump for Attacks Ahead of Potential 2024 Run
OVER IT
Read it at Bloomberg
Gov. Ron DeSantis has had quite enough of ex-President Donald Trump’s panicked smear attacks against him that came before the GOP Florida Governor even dared to announce a potential 2024 presidential bid. Asked about the former president during a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis said he spends time “delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” adding “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” Trump has hiked up his attacks against DeSantis, calling him a “RINO GLOBALIST,” reusing the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and hinting that DeSantis is guilty of sexual grooming in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday.