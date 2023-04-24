DeSantis Set to Meet Benjamin Netanyahu During Israel Visit
‘IT’S MY JOB’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he will meet Ron DeSantis while the Florida governor visits later this week, telling CBS’ Face The Nation: “Of course I’ll meet with everyone. Why not?” DeSantis, who hasn’t confirmed his 2024 presidential run but is rumored to be Donald Trump’s biggest competition for the race, is traveling to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom as part an international trade mission. “I meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors,” Netanyahu said, adding that it was “my job.” DeSantis will arrive to Israel on Thursday, according to Politico. He is expected to speak at a keynote address celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel. It’s not the first time the pair have met—the duo spoke during a DeSantis visit to Jerusalem in 2019, where Netanyahu called Florida “the most pro-Israel state in the nation.” A rep for DeSantis did not reply to comment from Reuters.