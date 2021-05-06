DeSantis Signs Away Voting Rights for Millions Live on ‘Fox & Friends’
‘THE BILL IS SIGNED!’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on a bill to restrict voting rights for millions of people early Thursday morning. But, to add insult to injury, the governor made it into an exclusive live television event for Fox News. According to the Miami Herald, all reporters were blocked from attending the event—but it was broadcast live on Fox & Friends, and members of the MAGA fan group Club 45 USA were allowed to attend the signing. They whooped as DeSantis put pen to paper and he said: “I’m actually going to sign it right here, it’s going to take effect... the bill is signed!” The bill is similar to those signed in other Republican-run states since former President Donald Trump started baselessly disputing the results of the 2020 election. It will introduce strict voter-ID requirements for people who want to vote by mail, and limit the use of ballot drop boxes.