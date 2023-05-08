DeSantis Bans Chinese Citizens From Buying Land in Florida
‘STOP CCP INFLUENCE’
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of three bills on Monday aimed at “curbing the influence” of the Chinese Communist Party, prohibiting Chinese citizens who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents from purchasing land in Florida. While Senate Bill 264 also forbids citizens from “countries of concern”—including Russia, Iran, and North Korea—from acquiring farmland or land within 10 miles of military bases or critical infrastructure such as airports, only residents of China cannot own land anywhere in Florida. “We don’t want the CCP in the Sunshine State,” DeSantis said. “We want to maintain this as the free state of Florida.” His anti-CCP crackdown comes after more than 100 people signed up to testify against the bill last month, citing fears of discrimination. The two other bills he signed Monday block access to TikTok on government-issued devices and networks and restrain Florida state universities and colleges from accepting grants or participating in partnerships with “countries of concern.”