DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Death Penalty for Convicted Child Rapists
‘THE ULTIMATE PUNISHMENT’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills Monday that would open the door to imposing the death penalty on convicted pedophiles, as well as increase the acceptable punishment for fentanyl dealers. DeSantis approved the measures at a policing museum in Titusville, outside Orlando, and delivered a fiery speech to the crowd: “In Florida, we stand for the protection of children,” he said, claiming that the perpetrators of child sex crime “are often serial offenders” and that “the only appropriate punishment is the ultimate punishment.” The death penalty law aims to force the conservative-held U.S. Supreme Court to overrule a 2008 finding that ruled it unconstitutional to use capital punishment in child sexual battery cases. Florida’s new law goes into effect October 1.