DeSantis Singles Out the Few Undocumented Hurricane Looters
HUSH HUSH
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was quick to bash three undocumented people accused of looting in Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. But so far, there have been a total of 28 people arrested for looting there—25 of whom are legal residents. The governor, who is rumored to have presidential aspirations, has kept quiet on those other arrests despite previously claiming that no one will get away with looting in his “law and order” state. DeSantis mentioned only four arrests on Oct. 4, but records obtained by the Miami Herald indicated that at least eight people had been nabbed on looting charges at that point. “These are people that are foreigners. They are illegally in our country—and not only that — they try to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster. They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country,” he said in a press conference. “They should not be here at all.”