Ron DeSantis Still Loves Trump’s ‘Unique Star Power,’ His New Book Says
PLEASE LIKE ME
Ron DeSantis has nothing but nice things to say about Donald Trump in his new book despite months of berating, name-calling and one-sided attacks. Ahead of his widely expected run for president, DeSantis’ book, The Courage to Be Free, praises the former president’s “unique star power” and how he appealed to the Republican party base, according to an early copy obtained by The Guardian. “Since Ronald Reagan flew back to California on January 20, 1989, the GOP grass roots had been longing for someone who rejected the old-guard way of doing business and who could speak to their concerns and aspirations,” he writes. That was Trump, according to DeSantis. In recent weeks, Trump has dubbed the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” taken credit for DeSantis’ political success, and also dissed his appearance with the nickname “Meatball Ron.” DeSantis does express disagreement with Trump signing a $2.2 trillion COVID relief bill, as well as his decision to extend lockdowns past the initial 15 days. Trump, however, has slammed DeSantis’ handling of COVID as too strict, lambasting him for the state’s own lockdown measures.