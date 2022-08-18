DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ Partially Blocked by Federal Court
GOING FOR BROKE
A federal court ruled Thursday to block parts of a widely criticized Florida law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” according to FloridaPolitics.com, effectively suspending its enforcement. The law, which went into effect July 1 and resembled a Trump-era executive order revoked by Biden on his first day in office, banned classroom instruction or corporate training that made students or employees feel uncomfortable about their race. A group of businesses sued, arguing the law was a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech, but they’re not the only ones upset. HB 7 also faced waves of criticism from students and educators, with one Tampa Bay Times columnist arguing it created a “climate of fear” in universities, as the law appeared to make it illegal to discuss race and diversity, and instead stressed the importance of “patriotism” and “respect for authority.”