CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ Partially Blocked by Federal Court

    GOING FOR BROKE

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Daniel A. Varela/Getty

    A federal court ruled Thursday to block parts of a widely criticized Florida law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” according to FloridaPolitics.com, effectively suspending its enforcement. The law, which went into effect July 1 and resembled a Trump-era executive order revoked by Biden on his first day in office, banned classroom instruction or corporate training that made students or employees feel uncomfortable about their race. A group of businesses sued, arguing the law was a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech, but they’re not the only ones upset. HB 7 also faced waves of criticism from students and educators, with one Tampa Bay Times columnist arguing it created a “climate of fear” in universities, as the law appeared to make it illegal to discuss race and diversity, and instead stressed the importance of “patriotism” and “respect for authority.”

    Read it at Axios