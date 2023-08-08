DeSantis’ Struggling Presidential Campaign Appoints New Manager
SHAKE UP
Struggling presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has appointed a new campaign manager after letting go of more than a third of his staff only weeks ago, a source familiar with the matter told Politico. Generra Peck will move from campaign manager to chief strategist and James Uthmeier, chief of staff in DeSantis’ governor’s office, will step into Peck’s vacated role. The Florida governor has had a rocky campaign thus far, trailing behind his foe Donald Trump in the polls and significantly trimming down his staff due to budgetary restraints. In July, DeSantis’ campaign saw the departure of two senior advisers, Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, and cut 38 jobs across various departments. The campaign said in a statement to Politico at the time that it was taking “additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden” following “a top-to-bottom review of our organization.”