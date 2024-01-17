Ron DeSantis’ Super PAC Begins Post-Iowa Layoffs
MAYBE BACK DOWN
Ron DeSantis’ Never Back Down super PAC seems to be preparing to back down. On Wednesday morning, the super PAC began conducting layoffs, following DeSantis’ 30-point loss in the Iowa caucuses to frontrunner Donald Trump, according to The New York Times. An official who did not speak on the record confirmed that those being laid off would be paid through the end of January. “I completely understand why this had to happen, harbor no ill will, and wish my former team great success as they attempt to bring back sanity to our party,” George Andrews, a state director in California who was let go, wrote on LinkedIn. “What they are trying to accomplish for America is much greater than my termination as an individual employee.” The chief executive of Never Back Down, Scott Wagner, issued a statement listing a slew of upcoming events in different states, but did not address the layoffs. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ campaign continues to insist he has a path forward to the presidential nomination.