CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ron DeSantis’ Super PAC Leaders ‘Nearly Came to Blows’ in Meeting: Report
‘STICK UP YOUR ASS’
Read it at NBC News
A meeting among members of Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions, descended into chaos last week as leaders fumed over who was to blame for his less than stellar performance, NBC News reported. Jeff Roe and Scott Wagner, two of the super PAC’s leaders, reportedly nearly came to blows over their disagreements. “You have a stick up your ass, Scott,” Roe told Wagner. “Why don’t you come over here and get it?” Wagner said in response, having to be restrained by fellow board members as he rose from his chair, NBC reported. The meeting, which included board members and senior staff, had been convened to discuss Nikki Haley’s recent rise in popularity.