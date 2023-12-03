Ron DeSantis Super PAC Loses 2nd CEO in as Many Weeks
FALLING APART
Never Back Down appears to be in serious turmoil. In just two short weeks, the primary super PAC backing the presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lost its CEO, Chris Jankowski; its chairman, Adam Laxalt; and now its replacement CEO, Kristin Davison. Davison served as the super PAC’s chief operating officer before her appointment as chief executive last week, a nine-day tenure that ended with her shock firing Friday, Politico first reported. Scott Wagner, who last week nearly fought another leader of the super PAC, is set to take the roles of chairman and chief executive, The Washington Post reported. “Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next President of the United States,” spokesperson Jess Szymanski told the Post.