DeSantis Super PAC Lashes Out at Long-Shot GOP Candidate Over Disney Pitch
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE...
Ron DeSantis’s super PAC has gone after a candidate who’s polling in the single digits—but nevermind the numbers when there’s a Disney feud to be had. Earlier Wednesday, Nikki Haley gave a shameless pitch on Fox News to the Walt Disney Co., suggesting a relocation to her native South Carolina after DeSantis’ repeated attacks on the company. “I’ll be happy to meet them,” Haley said, before adding for good measure that her state is “very anti-woke.” Soon after, a super PAC supporting DeSantis’ as-yet-unannounced bid for the White House shot back at Haley with an edited video of Disney “officials” voicing support for LGBTQIA characters. The video features snippets of interviews without context, using phrases like: “My, like, not at all secret gay agenda.” The video was titled: “Mickey Haley!” According to Florida Politics, the 45-second video will get a six-figure digital buy in South Carolina.