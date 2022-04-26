CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis Has Raised a Record $105 Million for Florida Re-Election Campaign
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ high profile in the culture wars appears to have netted his campaign a massive payday, with his November re-election bid raising a staggering $105 million as of the end of March, records show. The fundraising by DeSantis, whose anti-mask stance, loose COVID policies, and battle with Disney over a new state law forbidding discussion of LGBT issues in many Florida classrooms have made him a favorite among conservatives, marks a new record for Florida politics, the Tampa Bay Times said. DeSantis has seen contributions from small donors soar in lockstep with the sending of fundraising emails criticizing Disney, with many donors coming from outside the state.