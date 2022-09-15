2 Planeloads of Migrants Dropped Off on Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Guv
FIGHT AND FLIGHT
A pair of charter flights carrying around 50 migrants believed to be from Venezuela landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, sending local officials scrambling to respond. The arrival of the planes was first reported by Fox News, which cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the stunt’s instigator. “Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told the outlet. With little information available at first, at least two Massachusetts state lawmakers—Sen. Julian Cyr (D) and Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D)—said the planes had been chartered out of Texas, which has so far bused thousands of migrants to D.C., Chicago, and New York. Cyr slammed the Wednesday move as “a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times. Locals, meanwhile, “jumped into action” to take care of the new arrivals, according to Fernandes. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants,” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.