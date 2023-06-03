DeSantis Thanks Heckler Who Called Him a Fascist
NOT A COMPLIMENT
Florida Governor seemed caught off guard on Friday when a South Carolina heckler called him a “fucking fascist.” The Guardian reports that the Republican presidential candidate responded by saying “Yeah, well, thank you, thank you.” Then he went on the attack. “We’re not gonna let you impose an agenda on our kids,” he said. “We’re gonna stand up for our kids. We’re gonna make sure to do it right. Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy. We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch.” DeSantis was also called a fascist later Friday when Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), perhaps best known for being the first Gen Z member of Congress, joined the band Paramore on stage at a Washington, D.C. show Friday night and shouted, “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!”