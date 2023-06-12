DeSantis Throws Some Serious Shade at Trump’s SCOTUS Picks
CHANGING HIS TUNE
Ron DeSantis seemed to diss Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—when asked by Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt how he would approach SCOTUS picks. “Are you going to make the same kind of pledge to the Republicans as you go around the country that your judges will be like the Trump judges?” Hewitt asked. “Well, actually, I would say we’ll do better than that,” DeSantis said. “I mean, I respect the three appointees he did, but none of those three are at the same level of Justices Thomas and Justice Alito.” DeSantis continued by boasting that he inherited a “very liberal state supreme court” that he turned conservative by replacing three justices as soon as he was elected. “In fact, two of my supreme court picks in my first year of office were elevated to the 11th Circuit by President Donald Trump,” he said.