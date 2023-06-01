Ron DeSantis to Iowa Voter: ‘We’re Gonna Do Ballot Harvesting’
CAMPAIGN STOP
At a campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis said he planned on using ballot harvesting—the tactic at the center of a debunked 2020 election conspiracy theory—in his own campaign. “We’re gonna do ballot harvesting,” DeSantis told a voter in Iowa, in a video posted by Washington Post reporter Dylan Well. “I’m doing it, yes.” Ballot harvesting—a term that refers to delivering a completed absentee ballot on behalf of someone else—is legal in some states but banned or restricted in others. The practice was the subject of debunked right-wing conspiracy theories in 2020, with election deniers alleging that Democrats illegally paid “mules” to collect ballots in swing states. DeSantis, who has long dodged taking a stance on 2020 election conspiracy theories, framed embracing the practice as a way to get even. “I’m not gonna play with one hand tied behind my back,” he said.