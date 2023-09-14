DeSantis Took Undisclosed Jet Trips and Lodgings From Donors, Report Says
FLYING HIGH
It appears Ron DeSantis enjoys the trappings of wealth, despite his much-vaunted blue-collar roots. A Washington Post investigation has unearthed at least six previously undisclosed private jet trips, with lodging and dining thrown in, that DeSantis took in late 2018 between his election and swearing-in as governor of Florida. They reportedly include a trip to the Augusta National Golf Club, on a jet owned by Mori Hosseini, a businessman toward whom DeSantis later reportedly steered $92 million in federal pandemic funding. The Augusta trip was on Dec. 20 and 21, 2018, and saw the governor-elect enjoy a jacket-and-tie dinner and sleep in a cabin built for President Eisenhower before a round on the Masters course next day, none of which was publicly disclosed, according to the Post. A DeSantis campaign spokesman told the newspaper that all the trips and events mentioned were “compliant and received proper payment.”