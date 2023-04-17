DeSantis Tosses Out Idea for State Prison Next to Disney World
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney heated up on Monday. The Florida Republican hosted a news conference in Lake Buena Vista, where he said that lawmakers would be revoking the company’s self-inspection of rides and monorails at Disney World and allowing the state to investigate potential safety hazards there. He also declared that the state would retake control of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, and floated ideas to develop land nearby. “People are like, ‘Well, there’s what should we do with this land?” DeSantis said, grinning. “People have said… Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks? Someone even said, ‘Maybe you need another state prison?’ Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless.” A plethora of Disney-related bills in the state legislature could change the company’s relationship with Florida in the coming weeks. DeSantis has publicly feuded with Disney since last year, when the company opposed the Parental Rights in Education law, otherwise known as “Don’t Say Gay.”