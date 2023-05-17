CHEAT SHEET
Grinning DeSantis Tosses Sharpies to Crowd During Anti-Trans Bill Signings
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a slate of anti-transgender rights bills on Wednesday—and treated the whole thing like a public celebration. According to the Associated Press, DeSantis tossed Sharpie markers to a cheering crowd during the signing event at an evangelical Christian school in Tampa. DeSantis touted the bills—which ban discussion of pronouns in schools and further restrict care for transgender children, among other measures—as the latest installment in his anti-“woke” crusade. “We’re not doing the pronoun Olympics in Florida,” DeSantis told the crowd. Democrats have opposed the bills, but made little progress in the firmly Republican-controlled legislature.